Tara Sutaria nails denim on denim look as beau Aadar Jain drops her at home: See PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are among the popular couples of Bollywood. On Monday, Tara was snapped below her building after beau Aadar dropped her home.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Bollywood stars were spending time at home and were urging fans as well to stay indoors. However, post the unlock, several actors are often spotted in the city and speaking of this, on Monday, actress Tara Sutaria was spotted outside her building as her beau Aadar Jain dropped her off at home. The gorgeous star has been spending time at home with her family and often, keeps sharing her shenanigans on social media with her fans.

On Monday, however, Tara stepped out and was snapped by the paparazzi while she was returning home. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain dropped her off at home. In the photos, Tara is seen clad in a pair of denim skirt with a matching blue jacket. With it, she is seen carrying a brown bag. The SOTY 2 star is also seen sporting white sneakers with black sunglasses and a mask as she stepped out of her house. While Aadar is not seen in the photos, he dropped Tara off at home.

The gorgeous star and her beau often indulge in sweet exchanges on social media that grab the attention of their fans. Often, when Tara shares a post on Instagram, Aadar is quick to comment on it and it often leaves netizens in awe of the two. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara had shared about her bond with Aadar and expressed that if it is magical, then there is no need to hide a relationship.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara will be seen next in RX 100's Hindi remake that also stars Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, , . Reportedly, Tara's role in the film will give her an opportunity to sing as well.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

