Tara Sutaria slays in black gown at Tadap screening; Kim Sharma, Leander Paes, Sohail Khan & others papped

Tadap featuring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will be releasing in the theatres on December 3rd. Tonight, ahead of the release, a screening of the film was organized in the city, which turned out to be quite a star-studded affair. Many celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood were papped, as they arrived for the screening. Apart from the female lead of the film, Tara, others who were seen include Kim Sharma, her beau and tennis player Leander Paes, Sohail Khan, son Nirvaan Khan, Jackie Shroff with wife Ayesha Shroff, Dalip Tahil and a few others.

Tara Sutaria arrived at the screening of Tadap looking absolutely stunning. The Heropanti 2 actress opted for a sultry black gown with a thigh-slit at the front. She carried her outfit wonderfully as she exuded charm and grace. Tara accessorized her look with a statement choker and earrings. Her makeup looked on point and flawless. Tara wrapped up her look with a sleek bun and black-high heels. As the paparazzi photographed her, she struck poses and smiled warmly at the cameras.

Kim Sharma and beau Leander Paes made a rather stylish appearance. While Leander donned a white shirt, blue coat, and denim pants, Kim was seen clad in a white shirt and black faux-leather pants. Sohail Khan was also papped with son Nirvaan Khan. The father-son duo posed together for pictures. Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff kept their faces covered with mouth masks while being papped. Actors Fardeen Khan and Dalip Tahil were spotted at the event as well.

Take a look at all the pictures from Tadap screening:

