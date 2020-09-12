  1. Home
THROWBACK: When Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh post gym session

The throwback pictures of Rhea Chakraborty along with Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh show how the actress used to workout together with both of them at the gym.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: September 12, 2020 02:40 am
Photos,Sara Ali Khan,Rhea Chakraborty,Rakul Preet SinghTHROWBACK: When Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh post gym session
The Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle that the agency was probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty and then was sent to judicial custody. The actress is reportedly sent to Byculla jail. As per a news report by Times Now, the actress has made some shocking revelations to the NCB. The news report adds that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta used to allegedly take drugs with her and the late actor Sushant. 

The Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan featured in a film called Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports also state how Samuel Haokip claimed that the late actor was dating Sara back then. The throwback pictures of Rhea Chakraborty along with Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh show how the actress used to workout together with both of them at the gym in the past. Rhea Chakraborty's throwback pictures with Sara Ali Khan show how the duo shared a good friendship and used to workout together. The duo was also spotted by the shutterbugs when they were having some lunch together in the city. 

Check out the photos of Rhea and Sara:

Check out the photos of Rhea and Rakul:

Rhea Chakraborty's old photos alongside sultry diva Rakul Preet Singh remind the fans of happier times. Rhea Chakraborty is happily posing for the shutterbugs along with actress Rakul Preet Singh post their gym session together. The duo look fit and confident as they posed for pictures in the city. The latest news report states that Rhea has taken names of Sara and Rakul along with Simone Khambatta while being interrogated by the NCB.

