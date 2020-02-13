Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor kick off Baaghi 3 promotions in stylish hues of red and blue; See PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were snapped while promoting their upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The duo flaunted their stylish looks while posing for the paps. Check it out.

Just a day ago, Baaghi 3’s first song Dus Bahane featuring and Tiger Shroff was launched and on Thursday, the duo kicked off the promotions of the film in style. Over the past few months, Shraddha and Tiger shot in various locations of Serbia and Rajasthan to finish Baaghi 3 and when the trailer was released a few days back, it left netizens in awe. In the first part of Baaghi, Shraddha and Tiger’s pairing received a great response and for the third part, they will once again reunite on the screen.

On Thursday, Shraddha and Tiger stepped out to promote Baaghi 3 in style and their uber cool looks is surely brightening up our day. In the photos, Shraddha is seen sporting a chic blue dress with a belt around the waist. Along with it, her make up seems to be on point and Shraddha’s hair was styled perfectly to complement her look. On the other hand, Tiger opted for a more casual yet trendy look. Shroff is seen sporting a red and grey short with blue jeans and shoes.

Along with his look, Tiger added a cool pair of glasses and completed his OOTD. While posing together, Shraddha and Tiger’s chemistry was similar to that in the trailer and in Dus Bahane song. Their adorable conversational banter would leave you excited to see them again in Baaghi 3.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 also stars Jackie Shroff in a special role where he plays a cop and father to Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger. The film also has Ankita Lokhande as Shraddha’s sister. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. too has shot for a special song for the film. Promotions of the film got kicked off today and Shraddha and Tiger graced the same in style. Baaghi 3 will be released on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

