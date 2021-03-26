Tiger Shroff keeps it casual for Arbaaz Khan’s chat show; Shraddha Kapoor waves to paps post dubbing; PHOTOS

Tiger Shroff got papped with Arbaaz Khan outside the studio of Arbaaz’s chat show. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor waved at paps on a sunny day after coming back from dubbing.

As the Holi weekend is gearing up our biggest B-Town action star Tiger Shroff was clicked right outside the Arbaaz Khan’s chat show studio by paparazzi. Just as always in his uber-cool fashion sense, Tiger was wearing a cool polo bottle green tee paired up with oversized blue denim complemented by the perfect yellow sneakers. Tiger was posed with Arbaaz Khan who was on his way out in slightly formal attire as the host of the chat show. Both Tiger and Arbaaz were following COVID protocols wearing proper face masks.

On the other side of Tinseltown, the prolific was seemingly busy with her work commitments when she got clicked outside a dubbing studio after coming out of the session. Shraddha is easily one of the busiest actresses in the industry with a slate of films in her hands including the much-awaited Naagin for the big screen. Shraddha was sporting a casual pink tee with grey joggers and a slipper. Shraddha was practicing COVID protocols by wearing a mask and practicing social-distancing with paparazzi.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is notching up the bar of the action with his upcoming slate of films including Heropanti 2 and Ganapath Part 1. Ganapath would reunite Tiger with his co-star Kriti Sanon in yet another actioner being directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Shraddha on the other hand has delivered three big hits in the last two years with the current National Award-winning Chhichhore, Baaghi 3, and Street Dancer 3D.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's and Shraddha Kapoor's pictures.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff’s Rambo with Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand gets a STUDIO partner on board?

Share your comment ×