Tiger Shroff obliges the paparazzi with PHOTOS as he steps out in the city; Take a look

Tiger Shroff will reportedly begin shooting for his next project Heropanti 2 soon. Meanwhile, he has been spotted stepping out in the city a little while back.
Tiger Shroff is enjoying a good phase in his career as his last few movies have performed well at the box office. The actor is currently gearing up for a few more interesting projects that will go on floors soon. In the midst of all this, the paparazzi often snap him while he steps out for work or meeting people. The Baaghi actor has been spotted in the city a little while back and we have got hold of the exclusive pictures.

Tiger Shroff obliges with the shutterbugs and poses for the pictures. The actor is seen wearing a pink-coloured hooded sleeveless sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of grey cargo pants and monochrome shoes. He adapts to the new normal like everyone else and wears a blue camouflage mask that can be seen in the pictures. But what has grabbed our attention the most is his chiseled body and well-toned muscles that he proudly flaunts while posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Tiger last featured in the movie Baaghi 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. He also won a lot of accolades last year after having appeared alongside Hrithik Roshan in War. The actor will reportedly kick-start the shoot for his much-anticipated movie Heropanti 2 soon. It happens to be a sequel of the 2014 romantic action thriller of the same name featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The first look poster of the same has also been unveiled on social media. 

Also Read: Tiger Shroff shares a sneak peek of his 'sculpted' body as he nails pull ups at his gym & leaves fans amazed

