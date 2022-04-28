Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani & others make a striking appearance at Heropanti 2 screening; PHOTOS

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been dominating the headlines as their upcoming film Heropanti 2 is gearing up for its release. In the film, Tiger Shroff will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character to end the cyber-crimes. Ahmed Khan's directorial happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut film 'Heropanti' which featured Kirti Sanon opposite him. The action-thriller is set to release on April 29, 2022. Ahead of the film's release, the makers of the movie hosted a grand screening in the city and invited top Bollywood stars.

In the photographs, we spotted the cast Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui making a striking appearance at the location. While Tiger was dressed in formals, Tara opted for a stunning white satin dress. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin also arrived in stylish casuals and waved at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Apart from the stellar cast, Disha Patani also reached the screening. She looked killer in a body con short dark dress. Kapil Sharma and his Ginni too graced the event.

Take a look:

A few days back, the makers had unveiled the film’s trailer which left fans excited. Interestingly, Tiger 3 will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34 on April 29. The lead actor recently addressed the same and stated, “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together”.

