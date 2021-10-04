Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria look stylish as they return to Mumbai after Heropanti 2 shoot in UK; PHOTOS

Monday began on a busy note at the Mumbai airport as several celebs were snapped as they made their way back home. After , now Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they returned after wrapping up the UK schedule of Heropanti 2. The two had left for the shooting of the actioner a while back and now, Tara and Tiger are back in the city. Both stars were caught in the frame by the paparazzi and their stylish looks will impress you.

In the photos, Tara is seen walking out of the terminal in a stylish yet comfy look. She is seen clad in a black crop top with grey sweatpants and sneakers. Tara teamed up a white mask with her look and left her hair open. The actress smiled and asked paps to keep their distance at the airport. She obliged them with photos and acknowledged them from a distance. On the other hand, Tiger was seen opting for a white tee and blue jeans combo at the airport. He teamed up a cool pair of sunglasses and was seen carrying a bag. Tiger showed thumbs up sign to the paps from a distance as he returned after Heropanti 2 shoot.

Take a look:

Recently, when Tiger and Tara were in London for Heropanti 2 shoot, their producer Sajid Nadiadwala booked an entire theatre for the crew to watch the latest Bond movie No Time To Die. Photos from the special screening went viral on social media

While Tiger was in the UK with Tara, the two kept sharing photos from the sets while shooting. The photos of the two used to go viral on social media as fans have been excited to see them back on screen together. Tara and Tiger have previously worked together in Student Of The Year 2. Heropanti 2 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Heropanti 2 will release on May 6, 2022.

