Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria make heads turn with their effortless style at Mumbai airport; PICS

After their successful stint in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff are all set to recreate the magic of their chemistry in their upcoming film Heropanti 2. The movie is a follow to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti with Kriti Sanon. Both the actors enjoy a massive fan following and their loved ones wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. Just a while, the paparazzi clicked Tara and Tiger together at Mumbai airport.

In the photos, Tara was wearing a comfy black outfit with white shoes. She kept her makeup minimal and left her long tresses loose. She looked every inch beautiful in it. On the other hand, Tiger was spotted in a casual outfit which was an absolute airport look. He wore a black t-shirt with blue jeans along with white shoes. Also, they both acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras, making it a perfect end to Monday night for their followers.

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Tiger Shroff had shared a poster of Heropanti 2 featuring his lead lady Tara Sutaria. Their sizzling chemistry was evidently visible in the poster. He captioned the image as, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”. Reportedly, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022. In addition to this, Tara had also flooded her social media with pictures from the sets of Heropanti 2.

