  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Twinkle Khanna steps out with daughter Nitara as they catch the luxury yacht for the weekend getaway: PHOTOS

Twinkle Khanna was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out with her daughter Nitara holding her tenderly as they head to their weekend getaway on a luxury yacht to Alibaug.
Mumbai
Twinkle Khanna steps out with daughter Nitara as they catch the luxury yacht for the weekend getaway: PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Profound author and columnist Twinkle Khanna was recently spotted by the ever-present paparazzi at the Gateway of India in the morning hours. Twinkle was holding the hand of her younger daughter Nitara as they stepped out of the car right at the shore of the Arabian sea. Twinkle and Nitara with their security walked up to the luxury yacht as they are headed out for their weekend getaway in Alibaug. Akshay Kumar was absent from the scene perhaps because he is continuously shooting for Ram Setu. 

Twinkle’s fashion sense is always on point as she paired up a casual pink shirt with white palazzos sporting a comfortable summer look in Mumbai heat. Twinkle’s literary identity is Mrs. Funnybones and she carried the big brown hat with her identity engraved in it. Her daughter Nitara was wearing a t-shirt that said ‘popcorn’ on it as they sailed in the sea on their private boat. Twinkle’s elder son Aarav did not join them for the weekend outing.

Twinkle Khanna is one of the most successful novel writers in India in the 21st century. Her last book Pyjamas are Forgiving was a tremendous critical and commercial as well. Twinkle often makes the headlines in leading media outlets for her slightly controversial yet honest opinions on the society around us in her column Mrs. Funnybones. Recently Twinkle and Akshay treated their fans with lovely pictures of their exotic holiday in the Maldives. In a rather funny video, Akshay slid down into the ocean on a young boy’s fish float. 

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna enjoys vacay with sister Rinke after a year: The longest we have been apart in four decades

Credits :Twinkle Khanna pic credit: Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Akshay Kumar & wife Twinkle Khanna get papped with Aarav and Nitara as they enjoy a family luncheon; see pics
Republic Day 2019: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna & Nitara go hiking together to celebrate the occasion; see pic
Photos: Akshay Kumar returns to Mumbai after a mini vacation with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav & Nitara
Twinkle Khanna shows the reality of ‘work from home’ with daughter Nitara; Urges schools to take back children
Twinkle Khanna trying to get Nitara change out of her favourite outfit is every mom ever
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani, Twinkle Khanna, mom Dimple Kapadia & others attend Armaan Jain's wedding
close