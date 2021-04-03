Twinkle Khanna steps out with daughter Nitara as they catch the luxury yacht for the weekend getaway: PHOTOS

Twinkle Khanna was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out with her daughter Nitara holding her tenderly as they head to their weekend getaway on a luxury yacht to Alibaug.

Profound author and columnist Twinkle Khanna was recently spotted by the ever-present paparazzi at the Gateway of India in the morning hours. Twinkle was holding the hand of her younger daughter as they stepped out of the car right at the shore of the Arabian sea. Twinkle and Nitara with their security walked up to the luxury yacht as they are headed out for their weekend getaway in Alibaug. was absent from the scene perhaps because he is continuously shooting for Ram Setu.

Twinkle’s fashion sense is always on point as she paired up a casual pink shirt with white palazzos sporting a comfortable summer look in Mumbai heat. Twinkle’s literary identity is Mrs. Funnybones and she carried the big brown hat with her identity engraved in it. Her daughter Nitara was wearing a t-shirt that said ‘popcorn’ on it as they sailed in the sea on their private boat. Twinkle’s elder son Aarav did not join them for the weekend outing.

Twinkle Khanna is one of the most successful novel writers in India in the 21st century. Her last book Pyjamas are Forgiving was a tremendous critical and commercial as well. Twinkle often makes the headlines in leading media outlets for her slightly controversial yet honest opinions on the society around us in her column Mrs. Funnybones. Recently Twinkle and Akshay treated their fans with lovely pictures of their exotic holiday in the Maldives. In a rather funny video, Akshay slid down into the ocean on a young boy’s fish float.

