Umang 2020: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Janhvi Kapoor look their fashionable best at the event

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor look their fashionable best at Umang 2020 event. Check out the pictures.

The stunning Ek Tha Tiger actress arrived at the Umang 2020 event in a light coloured saree. Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor set the temperatures soaring in a red coloured saree. Check out the photos of Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor. The handsome actor Vicky Kaushal made a dashing entry in a suit. The actor looked very dapper in his blue coloured suit.

Check out the photos of Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More