Umang 2020: Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in a shimmery saree at the event

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh looks dazzling in a silver coloured shimmery saree at the Umang 2020 event. The gorgeous actress who appeared in many Bollywood flicks made heads turn with her beautiful saree and stunning looks. The sultry siren was looking absolutely drop dead gorgeous in a shimmert saree as she arrived at the Umang 2020 event in the city. The actress who featured in films like Manmadhudu 2 opposite south megastar Nagarjuna, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Current Theega and Bruce Lee – The Fighter is surely winning hearts with her impeccable style statements.

The actress never fails to give her fans and audience members major fashion goals with her with her chic and stylish outfits. The actress is often spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. The southern diva is known for her cool and casual approach to fashion. The beautiful actress, Rakul Preet Singh also featured in 's De De Pyaar De. The film also featured the talented actress in the lead. The south actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2. This film will star south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. Indian 2 brings back Kamal Haasan as the classic Senapathy.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh:

An intriguing still from the highly anticipated film Indian 2 was shared by the film's director Shankar on his social media handle. The fans got very excited about the film after seeing the still. It features south superstar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The film is the second film after the original film titled Indian which was also helmed by Shankar.

