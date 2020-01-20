Umang 2020: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon bring back the 90's charm on the red carpet

Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon brought back the 90's glam on the red carpet as they attend Umang 2020 last evening.

Bollywood seems to be filled with a breath of fresh air with new entrants making their way into the industry. However, the X- gens can never forget the iconic stars who made their 90's more entertaining! Be it 's yellow saree, Rani Mukerji's London return avatar Tina or 's dance, the 90s actresses will always be our favourite! Most gorgeous of the lot, the trio looks as stunning as they did when they entered B-Town and pictures from their recent public appearance are proof!

As Umang 2020 was held in the city yesterday, many B-Town stars marked their attendance at the cultural event. However, actresses Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon stole the show as they brought back the 90's charm on the red carpet. The three have been the most popular actresses of their time and still continue to have a huge fan base going gaga over their beauty and looks. Be it acting or style, Rani Mukerji still aces it all. The Bengali beauty looked nothing less than a million bucks as she attended Umang 2020. The actress wore a sheer silver blazer and matching pants with a stylish black shirt underneath. She left her hair styled down and flaunted her red lip shade. Check it out:

Shilpa Shetty, as always, grabbed eyeballs as she arrived wearing a red one-piece gown. Shilpa opted for an elegant golden neckpiece and a golden handbag to go with. Her smile is enough to give the other starlets a run for their money and her incredible style is like a cherry on the top. The beautiful actress wore a tomato red ensemble as she graced the red carpet. Check out the pictures:

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon looked equally stunning in an ivory sharara. The actress picked a traditional ensemble with golden detailing, for the event. She paired it up with statement earrings and styled her hair in a ponytail. Indeed, a great choice of colour and accessories, Raveena looked resplendent in her attire.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

