Umang 2020: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif enjoy some light moments with host Kapil Sharma

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been spotted enjoying some light moments with the host of Umang 2020, Kapil Sharma. Check out the pictures.

and have worked together in many movies which have been termed super hits. Their on - screen chemistry is loved by everyone and there is no doubt about this fact. Often the paparazzi wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of the two actors together. Recently, Salman and Katrina graced the prestigious cultural show of Mumbai police, Umang 2020 thereby sending their fans into frenzy.

We have some exclusive pictures from the memorable event night wherein Salman and Katrina are seen on the stage together. Moreover, the two of them are also seen getting involved in some fun banter along with host Kapil Sharma. Salman Khan looks dapper as usual in a blue suit teamed up with a pair of matching shoes. Katrina, on the other hand, looked stunning in a lavender - coloured embellished saree.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen together in the movie Bharat which was released last year and became a blockbuster hit. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Umang 2020 also witnessed the presence of other celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and many others. Just like every year, this year too the Bollywood celebs came together the bravery of Mumbai police.

(ALSO READ: Umang 2020: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Janhvi Kapoor look their fashionable best at the event)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More