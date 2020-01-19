Umang 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar & others attend Mumbai Police show

Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar make a stylish appearance at the Mumbai police show Umang 2020. Check out their pictures.

Every year, the B - town celebs come together and pay their respect to the Mumbai Police in their cultural show Umang. Today again, the entire Bollywood film industry has gathered under one roof to celebrate Umang 2020 and give some electrifying performances too. Attending the mega event are the likes of Sara Ali Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha and many others. All of them dressed their stylish best and arrived for the event.

Sara Ali Khan who is already making headlines post the release of Love Aaj Kal's trailer looked undeniably pretty in an all - white salwar kameez teamed up with a pair of moccasins. She kept her makeup minimal and let her hair down as usual. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black blazer teamed up with a pair of blue denims and matching shoes. He also met the very beautiful Nushrat Bharucha on his way who looked stunning in a multi coloured top and a red and black skirt.

Check out the pictures below:

Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar also looked gorgeous in a black top teamed up with matching jeggings and a dramatic over the shoulder coat which she embellished into her outfit with the help of a belt. The actress wore matching black boots that complimented her entire outfit. Apart from them, , Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan and Rakul Preet Singh were among others who attended the event.

