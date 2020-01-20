Umang 2020: Sara Ali Khan looks chirpy & content as she gears up for her performance at the event

Sara Ali Khan looks chirpy and content as she gears up for her performance in Umang 2020. Check out her latest pictures.

The very beautiful Sara Ali Khan recently attended the annual cultural event of the Mumbai police, Umang 2020 along with many other celebs from the Bollywood film industry. The Love Aaj Kal actress looked undeniably pretty in a white salwar kameez teamed up with a pair of matching moccasins as she arrived at the main event. We now have the exclusive pictures of Sara from the same event wherein she is seen gearing up for her electrifying performance.

Sara has been spotted by the paparazzi wearing a pink and black ensemble as she geared up for her perfomance at Umang 2020. The Coolie No. 1 actress also wore a silver coloured hair band which made her look super cute and at the same time, complimented her entire outfit too. Sara seemed to be content and in a chirpy mood as she got clicked by the shutterbugs while on her way towards the stage.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal which is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2020 release. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and as of now, its trailer has already received humongous response from the audiences. Sara has also been paired up opposite in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. It is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.

