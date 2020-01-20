Umang 2020: Shah Rukh Khan looks stylish in a casual look as he arrives at the event

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry in a casual look. The actor was spotted wearing a blue jacket with denims and sunglasses.

The King Khan of Bollywood, arrives at the Umang 2020 event in the city. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor looked dapper in an all blue look. Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry in a casual look. The actor was spotted wearing a blue jacket with denims and sunglasses. The Bollywood superstar featured in blockbuster hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Dil To Pagal Hai. The Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

The film featured the former Miss World, and . Shah Rukh Khan got some positive reviews for his terrific performance in the film Zero. The film was helmed by Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L. Rai‎. The film Zero also featured the stunning actress and . The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had previously shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in the film called Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting for the King Khan to announce his new project.

Check out the photos of Shah Rukh Khan:

Recently, the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, attended a event where he posed for a picture with American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos. The head of the online retail giant, said that the actor is one of the most humble people he has met. The Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is expected to do a film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

