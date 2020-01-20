Umang 2020: A Suitable Boy actors Tabu & Ishaan Khatter grace the event with others

A Suitable Boy actors Tabu and ishaan Khatter grace Umang 2020 with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others. Check out the pictures.

Umang 2020 happened to be a star - studded affair as expected and witnessed the appearance of numerous well - known celebs from the film fraternity. B - town celebs attend the cultural show and pay their tribute to all the bravehearts of Mumbai Police. Just like every year, the Bollywood celebs have graced the grand occasion this year too. We now have the exclusive pictures of some of the celebs who attended the event.

and Ishaan Khatter who will be collaborating with each other for the first time in the upcoming movie A Suitable Boy have also attended Umang 2020. Tabu looked stunning in a silk lavender saree which she teamed up with a matching blouse. The actress tied up her hair into a neat ponytail and opted for minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter looked suave in a purple and white sherwani teamed up with matching brown shoes.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from them, many other celebs attended the mega event including , Manisha Koirala, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfiend Giorgia Andriani, Anil Kapoor, etc. the pictures of which are shown above.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More