Umang 2020: A Suitable Boy actors Tabu & Ishaan Khatter grace the event with others

A Suitable Boy actors Tabu and ishaan Khatter grace Umang 2020 with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others. Check out the pictures.
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: January 20, 2020 12:31 am
Umang 2020: A Suitable Boy actors Tabu & Ishaan Khatter grace the event with othersUmang 2020: A Suitable Boy actors Tabu & Ishaan Khatter grace the event with others
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Umang 2020 happened to be a star - studded affair as expected and witnessed the appearance of numerous well - known celebs  from the film fraternity. B - town celebs attend the cultural show and pay their tribute to all the bravehearts of Mumbai Police. Just like every year, the Bollywood celebs have graced the grand occasion this year too. We now have the exclusive pictures of some of the celebs who attended the event. 

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter who will be collaborating with each other for the first time in the upcoming movie A Suitable Boy have also attended Umang 2020. Tabu looked stunning in a silk lavender saree which she teamed up with a matching blouse. The actress tied up her hair into a neat ponytail and opted for minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter looked suave in a purple and white sherwani teamed up with matching brown shoes. 

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from them, many other celebs attended the mega event including Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfiend Giorgia Andriani, Anil Kapoor, etc. the pictures of which are shown above. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement