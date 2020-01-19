Umang 2020: Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon dress their traditional best at the event

Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria looked dazzling in a traditional outfit. The Luka Chuppi actress was winning hearts with her pristine white coloured outfit at the Umang 2020 event.
3041 reads Mumbai
Umang 2020: Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon dress their traditional best at the eventUmang 2020: Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon dress their traditional best at the event
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria looked dazzling in a printed traditional outfit. The Luka Chuppi actress was winning hearts with her pristine white coloured outfit. Both the divas were looking their traditional best at the event.

Check out the photos of Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon

Credits :manav manglani, viral bhayani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement