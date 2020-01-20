Umang 2020: Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others arrive at the event

The Umang 2020 event saw the attendance of Student of the Year 2 star Tiger Shroff. The actor looked very dapper in his outfit. The Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra also made a dashing entry at the event.

The Umang 2020 event saw the attendance of Student of the Year 2 star Tiger Shroff. The actor looked very dapper in his outfit. The Munna Michael actor was seen donning a black coloured jacket with denims. The A Flying Jatt actor Tiger Shroff posed for pictures looking handsome as ever. The Ek Villain actor made a rather dashing entry at the Umang 2020 event. The actor who made his debut with the film called Student of the Year along with and look sleek in blue blazer and trousers. The Baar Baar Dekho actor Sidharth Malhotra was winning hearts with his dapper looks.

The actor recently celebrated his birthday. The birthday bash was attended by friends from the industry including Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. The handsome actor was all smiles as he posed for the photos at the event. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. The Jabariya Jodi actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the upcoming film called Shershaah. The Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also featured in the film titled Marjaavaan. This film also featured the gorgeous actor Tara Sutaria.

Check out the photos of Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi:

The Umang 2020 event also saw actors like in attendance. The Panipat actor happily posed for pictures with actor Jitendra at the event. The Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended the Umang 2020 event. The actor is making waves in the film industry with his performances. The actor made headlines when he gave a savage reply to Ananya Panday on a round table discussion. Diana Penty was also present at the event.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More