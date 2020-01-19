Umang 2020: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & others make a stylish appearance at the event

Numerous Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others have graced Umang 2020. Check out their pictures.

Umang 2020 is finally here after a long way and we also have the exclusive pictures of the celebs who have graced the cultural show. Just like every year, this year too numerous Bollywood celebs have arrived at the event for paying their respect to the Mumbai Police for their bravery. Well, of course, some of them have also prepared special acts for entertaining everyone at the special event. Attending Umang 2020 are the likes of , , Rajkummar Rao and many others.

Varun Dhawan who is currently busy promoting Street Dancer 3D looked dapper in a t - shirt bearing the movie's name teamed up with a camouflage shirt and trouser. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, looked suave in an all - blue suit teamed up with a pair of matching shoes. Next comes Rajkummar Rao who also stole the limelight as he wore a black and white sherwani.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from them, Riteish Deshmukh, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh were among others who attended the mega event.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More