Vaani Kapoor and Sussanne Khan’s casual chic outfits are perfect for comfy airport look; PICS

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, the paparazzi often spot Bollywood celebrities in and around the city. Owing to work commitments and personal affairs, the actors are often papped at the airport. Speaking of which, a few moments back, actress Vaani Kapoor and interior designer and former wife of Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan caught the attention of shutterbugs. The two were snapped at the airport during different time slots.

The paps first spotted Sussanne Khan in stylish casuals at the airport. Sussanne was seen donning a sweatshirt with skinny-fit jeans. She added white sneakers to complete her look. Later the cameras went clickety-click when paps saw Vaani Kapoor arriving at the Mumbai airport. Vaani was seen donning a perfect outfit for her stylish yet comfortable travel. She donned a black tee and added a black light blazer on top. Vaani paired it with blue flared jeans. The ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actress even paused and posed for the shutterbugs before catching her flight. Keeping the continuous spread of COVID-19 in mind, the celebrities kept their masks on and followed the necessary precautions.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani is currently basking in the success of the recently released film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress is now set to be seen again in the big-ticket action spectacle opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will appear in Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera'. 'The film is all set to release on July 22, 2022. 'Shamshera' is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

