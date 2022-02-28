Valimai screening: Boney Kapoor poses with daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & Anshula; PICS

On February 27, producer Boney Kapoor hosted a star-studded screening for his movie Valimai. The movie stars South superstar Ajith Kumar in a lead role and is directed by H Vinoth. To note, the action-thriller has already made a mark at the box office. The screening was attended by Boney Kapoor’s darling daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. They all posed together as they arrived for the screening. They all looked super stylish as they were in their best attires for the big night.

Apart from them, actor Sanjay Kapoor also arrived for the screening. He looked dapper as he waved at the paparazzi. Lyricist Javed Akhtar also graced the event. Sonali Bendre and Sunny Singh too came for the screening. They too were in their best outfits to watch the action-packed film. In addition to them, paparazzi also clicked celebrities including Huma Qureshi, her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, actor Satish Kaushik, actress Prachi Shah and others who also graced the screening event.

Take a look:

Earlier, while exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, producer Boney Kapoor had praised superstar Ajith Kumar. He said, “We get along very well. He is a fantastic actor, professional to the core, very dedicated, focused and sincere. I respect him, he respects him. It's always comfortable to work with a person who knows you so well. I am sure, the journey going ahead will get even better.” He also said that apart from Valimai and AK16, another film is also on cards with Ajith Kumar. However, he had not revealed much about that film during the interview.

