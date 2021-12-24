Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make heads turn with their style and swag at Gateway of India; PHOTOS

Friday came with a visual treat for fans of Varun Dhawan as the Bhediya actor was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at the Gateway of India as they returned to the city after an outing. The couple was seen getting out of a boat and walking back to the city. Varun and Natasha looked stylish as they obliged the paps with photos. Just a few days back, Varun surprised fans with a fun reel video featuring Natasha and now, their recent appearance is another treat.

In the photos, the couple could be seen keeping up with their style and swag as they returned to Mumbai. Varun is seen clad in a light brown sweater with blue jeans. He teamed it up with matching brown shoes and cool pair of reflective sunglasses. The Coolie No 1 actor is seen sporting a black mask while walking with Natasha. Natasha, on the other hand, is seen clad in a white and green floral dress. She teamed it up with a pair of flats and a trendy handbag. Natasha too was seen sporting cool sunglasses and a mask.

Take a look:

Also Read|Varun Dhawan gets mushy over wife Natasha Dalal as he shares a love filled pic: The only way I know I’m alive