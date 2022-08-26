Varun Dhawan and Natasha twin, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor look stunning at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash

Can you hear the wedding bells as they are really loud at renowned Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's residences? Both have dated for a long time before taking their relationship a step further. They have together weaved magic with their indo-western and contemporary designs and have had their finger on the pulse of fashion for years. The duo will get married on August 28. As per reports, their big day will be a private ceremony. However, ahead of their wedding, they threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends.

It is a starry Friday night as renowned Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta threw their pre-wedding bash in the town. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party. Varun Dhawan twinned with his wife Natasha Dala in white. Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning as she came with his family including Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor. Paparazzi also spotted Aditya Roy Kapur who made heads turn in a black ensemble. Apart from them, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others also marked their presence at the ceremony. All were looking gorgeous in their glittery attires. Also, check Arjun Kapoor's video here

According to the reports, singer and rapper Badshah will be performing a special set on their big day. Kunal and Arpita's wedding will take place on August 28, 2022, at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. They dated for 10-long years before deciding to tie the knot. They have worked closely with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor.

