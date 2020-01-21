Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are a sight to behold in New Delhi for Street Dancer 3D promotion; See PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor headed to New Delhi for promotions of their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The duo looked stunning as they stepped out with the film’s team in the capital city. Check it out.

Over the past few weeks, a film that has been making it to the headlines is and starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film is the story of Sahej and Inayat and is set in London. The trailer showcased a rivalry between Varun and Shraddha’s characters as they belong to India and Pakistan. However, off the screen, during the promotions of the film, Shraddha and Varun share a great bond and are currently together in New Delhi with the team of Street Dancer 3D.

As Varun and Shraddha stepped out with Street Dancer 3D’s team in New Delhi, they made heads turn. In the photos, we can see Varun opting for a cool and casual look in a brown jacket with tee and jeans. Along with it, the Street Dancer 3D star can be seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Shraddha can be seen clad in a checkered grey pant suit with white heels. The gorgeous Street Dancer 3D star is also seen twinning with Varun in shades.

(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS about Varun Dhawan's love for his Street Dancer 3D co star Shraddha Kapoor)

As Varun and Shraddha posed for photos, they were a sight to behold. Co-stars in the film, Raghav Juyal, Salmaan Yusuf, Producer Bhushan Kumar and others too joined Varun and Shraddha in New Delhi as they set out to make some buzz in the capital city about their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh and others. Songs like Dua Karo, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and more are trending chartbusters from the film. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020. It will take on ’s Panga that releases on the same day.

Check out the photos:

Credits :APH Images

Read More