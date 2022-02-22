Varun Dhawan flaunts his toned biceps as he gets snapped in Juhu; PICS

Varun Dhawan had debuted with Karan Johar produced ‘Student of the Year’ and is currently one of the promising actors of Bollywood. The 34-year-old has proved his mettle time and again with movies such as Badlapur, Street Dancer 3D among others. Also, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media and they wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain. Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked the star in Juhu as he stepped out in his most comfy avatar.

In the photos, Varun was seen wearing a blue vest with orange color boxer shorts. He completed his look with a cap and shoes. He surely flaunted his well-toned biceps in this casual look. By looking at them, it will be no wrong in saying that all the workout sessions have been paid off really well. Even in his most comfortable look, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor looked hot. In addition to it, he also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Take a look:

Earlier, Varun posted a video of him singing Hum Safar from his movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He soulfully sang to the romantic number and broke the Internet with his voice. His fans could not stop gushing over his sweet voice as they showered the comment section with love and red heart emoticons.

Speaking about Varun Dhawan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24 this year.

