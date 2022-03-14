Varun Dhawan gets spotted with wife Natasha Dalal as they step out for dinner date; PICS

Actor Varun Dhawan broke several hearts when he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in January last year. It was a low-key ceremony that was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Ever since then, the Student of The Year actor often treats fans with adorable pictures with his ladylove. However, the star couple keeps a low profile and rarely gets spotted in the city. Although, it was a treat for their fans on Sunday, as they stepped out for a dinner date.

The paparazzi clicked them outside a restaurant in Bandra. Natasha, who is a fashion designer by profession, opted for a cute dress with flower prints. She kept her look natural and left her tresses loose. On the other hand, the Badlapur actor opted for casual attire. He wore a white t-shirt with blue denim. The duo looked good together. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras. In a sweet gesture, Varun Dhawan also posed with a fan.

See Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s photo below:

Earlier, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Natasha Dalal had said that she always wanted to have a name for herself and did not want her marriage to Varun Dhawan to define her. She also highlighted the importance of having one’s own individuality.

Speaking about Varun Dhawan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24 this year.

