Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani look damn good as they promote JugJugg Jeeyo; Sidharth Malhotra exudes charm

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine as their much-anticipated movie JugJugg Jeeyo is soon going to hit theaters. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The lead actors are leaving no stones unturned to promote their movie. Speaking of which, Varun and Kiara were spotted together in the city. They looked so good together as they twinned in blue outfits. The Kabir Singh actress wore a blue co-ord set. On the other hand, the Sui Dhaga actor looked handsome in a blue shirt and matching pants. They also acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted outside producer Ramesh Taurani's office in the city. The actor exuded charm in a white t-shirt, black pants, and brown jacket. The actor also posed with Taurani for the cameras.

Check Varun and Kiara's photos here:

See Sidharth Malhotra's pictures here:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. The comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

On the other hand, Sidharth too has some interesting projects under his umbrella. He has Yodha with Disha Patani under Dharma Productions. The movie also features Raashi Khanna and it is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022. He also has Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Indian Police Force.

ALSO READ: JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu & Anil Kapoor make stylish appearances; PICS