Varun Dhawan looks dapper in casual outfit as he attends an event in the city; PICS

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular actors from the current lot as he enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has proved his mettle time and again with his movies such as Badlapur, and Street Dancer 3D, among others. Hence, it would not be wrong in saying that since the release of his first film Student of the Year in 2012 till now, the 34-year-old actor has come a long way. He enjoys a massive fan following and his fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Varun was snapped at an event in Mumbai. He looked handsome in a casual outfit as he wore a shirt with denim pants. He completed his look with white shoes and sunglasses. Nonetheless to say, the actor looks stylish. Varun too posed with some goofy expressions for the cameras and acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi.

See Varun Dhawan’s photos here:

Talking about the work front, Varun has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on June 24 this year. On the other hand, he will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

A few days ago, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star cast including Varun shared their wedding pictures and raised the curiosity levels of all the fans. All these stars are only asking one question to their fans “kya shaadi ke baad sab badal jata hai?”

ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara share wedding pics before film's trailer drops