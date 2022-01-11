Varun Dhawan makes sure to follow COVID 19 protocols and masks up as he steps out amid spike in cases; PICS

The COVID 19 threat in India continues to be a matter of concern and Delhi and Maharashtra continue to record a high number of new cases of the deadly virus. Amid this, the authorities have been urging people to mask up and take all the necessary precautions against COVID 19. Interestingly, our Bollywood celebs have also been spreading the message. Varun Dhawan, who recently made heads turn as he had stepped out it in the city, also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocol and set an example for his fans.

In the pics, Varun was seen dressed in a white t-shirt which he had paired with a black jacket, track pants and cap. He was undoubtedly exuding charm in his casual look and completed the look with a pair of crocs. Besides he was seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing pandemic in India. To note, the Sui Dhaga: Made in India actor was papped at Vashu Bhagnani’s office in the city and he did make sure to pose for the paps as he had stepped out.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s pics:

Meanwhile, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of his much anticipated movie Bhediya. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie will also star Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead. Bhediya happens to be a horror comedy and will mark Varun’s second collaboration with Kriti after Dilwale. Bhediya is slated to hit the screens on November 25 this year.