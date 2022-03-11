Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu turn heads together and we're already excited for 'Citadel'; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are currently working on the Raj and DK directorial Citadel alongside Avengers fame, Russo Brothers, were recently spotted together in Andheri together. The two megastars need no introduction. Varun Dhawan is one of the most dashing actors in the industry who enjoys a massive fan-following. On the other hand, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She never looked back and stormed the industry with super hit movies one after the other.

In the pics, the two actors looked their casual best and turned heads with their chic looks. Varun Dhawan looked dashing in his fitted orange tee and dark blue jeans. Samantha, on the other hand, looked stunning in her black and green jacket and black jeans. She paired the look with a stylish black bag. Yep, simplicity at its best! The directors Raj and DK were also spotted with the two actors. Hmm, it seems that Citadel preparations are in full swing and we absolutely cannot wait!

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Samantha would be a part of Citadel. It’s among the biggest shows that's keenly awaited not just in India but even on an international front. The makers were on the look out for a fresh pairing and that’s when they pulled off the coup of bringing Samantha alongside Varun for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development. This would mark the first-time collaboration of Varun and Samantha.

