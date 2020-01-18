Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor opt for cool hoodies as they head out of Mumbai for Street Dancer 3D promotions

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were snapped at the airport as they jetted off for Street Dancer 3D promotions. The duo opted for a chic and cool look for their trip. Check it out.

Fans of and can’t control their excitement about seeing the ABCD 2 duo reuniting in Street Dancer 3D. The duo has been busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D in the city and on Saturday morning, Varun and Shraddha jetted out of Mumbai for the same. While before leaving the city, Varun met up with his co-stars Shraddha, Raghav Juyal and announced they are off to Chandigarh for promotions of the film, at the airport, it was just the lead stars who were spotted.

Shraddha and Varun were snapped as they headed inside the airport to board their flight to Chandigarh. In the photos, the Saaho actress can be seen clad in a short white hoodie with black skinny jeans and sneakers. Along with this, Shraddha could be seen with a bag in her hand and sunnies. Her hair was tied in a loose braid and she posed for photos with fans at the airport. On the other hand, Varun too opted for a cool look in casuals.

Clad in a black hoodie with Street Dancer 3 written over it, Varun could be seen matching it up with black pants and a cap. Along with it, the Coolie No 1 star opted for sneakers and cool sunnies. As Varun got off the car, he looked handsome and joined Shraddha in jetting out of the city to Chandigarh for promotions of his upcoming film. While fans are loving the duo of Street Dancer 3D, it is the music of the film that has become a hit. From Dua Karo to Illegal Weapon to Garmi, all songs are chartbusters. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana. Street Dancer 3D will hit the screens in January 24, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

