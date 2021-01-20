Varun Dhawan takes time out for a quick meeting at Maddock Films amid wedding preps with Natasha Dalal; PHOTOS

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and sister-in-law were snapped at a designer store amid preps for the actor's wedding. Today, Varun was snapped at Maddock Films office as he headed for a meeting.

Just a few days are left for and Natasha Dalal's wedding and well, it seems that the October actor has work on his mind. Speaking of this, Varun was snapped this morning once again at Maddock Films office in the city and it surely has left fans wondering if a project is on the cards. Yesterday too, Varun was seen taking time out from wedding preparations and heading to the production house's office in Mumbai. On the other hand, his family members have been spotted at Manish Malhotra's store recently amid wedding preps.

Today, once again, Varun made his way to the production house's office and as he got out of the car, the actor obliged the paparazzi for photos. In the photos, the soon-to-be groom looked dapper in a casual look. He is seen sporting a white printed tee with a black bomber jacket and blue ripped denim jeans with shoes. With it, Varun is seen sporting a black mask and cool eyewear. The actor stopped and posed for the paparazzi and one could see him holding a copy in his hand.

The actor then headed inside for the meeting and left fans curious about the same. Amid all the buzz about his wedding to his college sweetheart Natasha, Varun seems to have work on his mind.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was among the first to tell you that Varun is all set to tie the knot with Natasha this month on January 24. The actor's wedding will be taking place at a resort in Alibaug and preparations are in full swing. This week, Varun's dad, David Dhawan also was snapped at Manish Malhotra's store ahead of the ceremonies. Varun's sangeet and engagement functions will take place on Jan 22 and Jan 23 and his wedding is on Jan 24.

Also Read|Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s wedding: Guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Karan Johar and others

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×