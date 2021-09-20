Varun Dhawan's gesture for wifey Natasha Dalal at Mumbai airport as they return is too endearing; PHOTOS

and Natasha Dalal were vacationing for the past few days in Goa and photos of the couple had taken over the internet. Now, Varun and Natasha are back in Mumbai and just a while ago, the paparazzi caught them in the frame at the airport. Amid the fans who wanted a selfie with the Coolie No 1 actor, Varun ensured that his wife Natasha felt safe and he held onto her hand while walking to their car. While Varun and Natasha walked hand in hand towards their car, the paps caught them in the frame. However, the cutest thing that was captured was Varun's sweet gesture for Natasha.

In the photos, as Varun and Natasha reached their car, the Coolie No 1 actor opened the car door for his ladylove. The paps captured the sweet gesture in the frame and well, it gave all a glimpse of Varun's chivalrous side. In the photos, Varun is seen clad in a purple tee with light coloured pants. He teamed it up with white sneakers, a cap and cool pair of sunglasses. The Coolie No 1 actor is also seen carrying a backpack and wearing a white mask. On the other hand, Natasha is seen clad in a black crop top with matching bottoms and sneakers.

Take a look:

Previously, Varun had shared a couple of photos from his trip to Goa with Natasha and left netizens in awe of the two. The actor also had poked fun at celebs who have been holidaying in the Maldives recently. He had shared a post clarifying that he is not in the Maldives with Natasha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and . Apart from this, he also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Ekkis with director Sriram Raghavan.

Also Read|Varun Dhawan gets emotional as he shoots last key scenes for Bhediya: This is not the end but a new beginning