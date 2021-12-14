Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: 5 priceless moments that showcase newlyweds’ chemistry

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now man and wife. It has been almost a week since the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate yet grand destination wedding in Rajasthan. The couple has been sharing several dreamy pictures from the wedding festivities and they all scream love. Fans are swooning over the adorable couple, who look head-over-heels in love with each other. Vicky and Katrina are finally back in Mumbai today after their marriage. According to reports, the duo had been honeymooning in the Maldives.

This afternoon, Vicktrina was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as they arrived from the Maldives. While the newlywed glow was unmissable on both the actors’ faces, there were also several priceless moments that evidently showcase their chemistry.

Let’s have a look at 5 such moments:

1. Can’t stop smiling

As the paps photographed the lovebirds, Vicky and Katrina could not stop smiling! The couple stood there holding hands while flashing their contagious smiles at the cameras. Their happiness and joy at being together is almost palpable, don’t you think?

2. Protective hubby

Aww! Would you just look at this picture? Vicky Kaushal transforms into a protective hubby for Katrina as the couple gets surrounded by paps. Absolutely heartwarming.

3. Partners who lock arms >>>>

Katrina casually locks her arm with hubby Vicky, but our hearts are mushy right now. After all, it’s all about these little gestures.

4. The way she looks at him

They say love is in the way one looks at another and this picture proves it all. Katrina is full of love and admiration for her partner Vicky.

5. A step together

Look at the way Katrina and Vicky take coordinated steps without a cue! Call it chemistry, call it love, or maybe even God’s plan.

Which is your favorite picture out of these five? Let us know in the comments below!

