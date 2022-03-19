Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spend quality time with latter’s mom as they step out for dinner; PICS

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021, fans eagerly wait for the duo to make public appearances and share their pictures on social media. Recently, the couple made headlines as they stole the show with their stylish appearance at Apoorva Mehta’s grand birthday party. And now, on Saturday evening, the lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif decided to spend some quality time with the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actress’ mother Suzanne Turquotte. The couple was seen stepping out for a dinner outing with Suzanne.

Needless to say, Vicky and Katrina have gelled well with each other’s families and love to catch up with them regularly. In the photographs, Vicky Kaushal looked handsome as ever. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with grey trousers, while Katrina Kaif grabbed all the eyeballs in her denim-on-denim look. The actress wore a blue denim shirt and matched it up with a mini denim skirt. She sealed her look with white heels. On the other hand, Katrina’s mother Suzanne was seen dressed in a white top and black loose trousers. The family was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot on December 9 last year in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Talking about the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Phone Bhoot. On the other hand, Vicky had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s untitled project opposite Sara Ali Khan.

