Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Sister of the bride to be Isabelle Kaif greets paps as she steps out

Saturday morning began with visuals of the sister of the bride-to-be Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif stepping out of her house. Last evening, the groom-to-be was spotted arriving at Katrina's house and he stayed on till midnight. Vicky was seen greeting the paps warmly as they congratulated him ahead of his wedding with Katrina. Now, on Saturday morning, it looks like Isabelle Kaif was off for some work and the paps caught up with her. She too obliged them and headed out.

In the photos, we can see Isabelle standing near her car as she geared up to leave for somewhere. The star is seen clad in a black tank top with grey tights and sneakers. She teamed it up with a crossbody bag and cool pair of sunglasses. As she walked up to the gate, Isabelle posed for the paps who called out to her for photos. The actress smiled and posed for them from a distance and then put her mask back on to head out.

Take a look:

With preps in full swing, on Friday we saw Katrina's outfits arriving at her house. Designer outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock were seen arriving at the bride-to-be's house ahead of her royal wedding in Rajasthan. Katrina's close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania also was seen at her house. Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly out on December 5 to Jaipur and from there, they will be heading to Six Senses Fort Barwara where they will be tying the knot in wedding ceremonies that kick off on December 7 and will go on till December 9.

