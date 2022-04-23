Vicky Kaushal exudes charm in his casual outfit as he arrives at the airport; PHOTOS

The paparazzi had a busy Saturday in Mumbai as several celebrities were snapped in the city. From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, many actors were seen in and around the city. The Mumbai airport also saw a heavy celeb moment. Speaking of which, just a few moments back, Vicky Kaushal was also spotted at the airport. From films like Massan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has made a prominent mark in the film industry.

The Bollywood heartthrob, who has become one of the most bankable actors, was today spotted at the airport. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actor arrived at the airport. In the photographs, Vicky was seen wearing a pink t-shirt which he teamed up with denim and comfortable sports shoes. The actor was also wearing a smart cap and carried a backpack. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Vicky kept his mask on. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor stopped and obliged the paparazzi with photographs from a distance.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently visited Mussoorie to begin shooting for his next project which is backed by Karan Johar. A few days back, he wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with Vicky. Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year. The actor was last seen in Sardar Udham and was highly appreciated for his performance.

