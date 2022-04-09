Vicky Kaushal gets papped in his rugged avatar at Mumbai airport; PICS

The paparazzi had a busy Saturday in Mumbai as several celebrities were snapped in the city. From Ananya Panday to Shahid Kapoor, many actors were seen in and around the city. The Mumbai airport also saw a heavy celeb moment. One of them was Vicky Kaushal. The Bollywood heartthrob has become one of the most bankable actors today. Vicky has proven his mettle with films like Machan, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. Amid his busy schedule, Vicky was today spotted at the airport.

Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actor arrived at the airport. He flashed his infectious smile. In the photographs, Vicky was seen wearing a black sweatshirt which he teamed up with well-fitting beige pants and comfortable sports shoes. The actor was also wearing a white cap and kept his shades on. Vicky looked extremely sharp with his hair and beard on point. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor stopped and obliged the paparazzi with photographs from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in the titular role in Sardar Udham. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with Vicky. Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

