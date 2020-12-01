Vicky Kaushal gives thumbs up as he exits with Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday from Karan Johar's party; See PICS

Last night, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Zoya Akhtar were snapped at Karan Johar’s house. The filmmaker had kept a small get together and the stars left late in the night.

After months of staying at home due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Bollywood is slowly getting back to work and many stars are even stepping out to meet their close friends. Speaking of this, last evening, Vicky Kaushal and joined Ananya Panday and others in heading to 's house for a small get together. The rumoured couple, Vicky and Katrina, were also spotted at Karan's house when they were caught by the paparazzi while leaving for home.

In the photos, Vicky can be seen sitting in his car with a casual shirt and mask on. The URI star smiled and showed a thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi as he left late at night from the filmmaker house. Katrina, on the other hand, was seen exiting in her own car. The gorgeous star was seen clad in a red and white dress with a black mask. She acknowledged the paparazzi with a smile as she left Karan's house in her own car after Vicky also left.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was seen smiling away as she left after meeting up with Katrina, Vicky and others at Karan's house. She is seen clad in a black top. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi as she headed home late at night. Apart from Vicky, Katrina and Ananya, filmmaker Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Zoya Akhtar also were snapped post they left Karan's house last night.

Meanwhile, Vicky has been occupied in work since the lockdown restrictions were eased out. He has reportedly kicked off his social comedy with Manushi Chhillar. Besides this, he also has Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar that will release on January 15, 2021. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Bhoot Police with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick. Ananya, on the other hand, is shooting with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next in Mumbai.

