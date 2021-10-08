Vicky Kaushal looks suave in a stylish yet comfy look for Sardar Udham promotion in New Delhi; PHOTOS

A film that has been in the news since the trailer was released is Sardar Udham. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film showcases how one man revolutionary stood against the British Empire after the Jaliianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919 and avenged the lives lost. Vicky will be seen in the role of the revolutionary. The promotions of the film have kicked off and as usual, the handsome leading star is killing it with his stylish and impeccable choice of attire.

In the latest photos straight from the New Delhi promotions of Sardar Udham, Vicky is seen making a style statement that has comfort written all over it. In the photos, Vicky is seen clad in a white shirt with green ill-fitted pants and tan brown footwear. With it, Vicky added a white and blue striped shawl. The handsome star is seen posing and smiling for the paps from a distance. His director Shoojit Sircar also joined him for the paparazzi photo session. Vicky managed to nail his stylish yet comfy look.

Take a look:

Over the past few days, Vicky has been sharing his promotional looks one after the other on his social media handle and fans have been loving it. Not just this, Vicky also has been dropping glimpses of his character looks in the film. He recently also introduced his co-star Amil Parashar as Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham. The film's trailer received a lot of love from fans of the actor.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham showcases how the revolutionary assassinated General Dyer, the man responsible for the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

