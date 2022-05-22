Vicky Kaushal poses for the shutterbugs as he steps out in the city; PHOTOS

The paparazzi had a busy Saturday as several celebrities were snapped in the city. From Ananya Panday to Varun Dhawan, many actors were seen in and around the city. Even the Mumbai airport saw a heavy celeb moment. Amid the rush, the paparazzi spotted Vicky Kaushal in Juhu. From films like Massan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has made a prominent mark in the film industry. The Bollywood heartthrob looked cool in his casual attire. We bet his fans would not be able to lift their eyes from him and indeed his swag was unmissable.

Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the actor was seen in Mumbai’s Juhu. In the photographs, Vicky was seen wearing a green sweatshirt which he teamed up with denim and comfortable sports shoes. The actor was also wearing a smart cap. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor stopped and obliged the paparazzi with photographs before stepping into his car.

Take a look:

On the personal front, Katrina and Vicky were seen spending quality time in New York. They even celebrated the actor’s birthday there.

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with Vicky. Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year. The actor was last seen in Sardar Udham and was highly appreciated for his performance.

