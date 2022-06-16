Vicky Kaushal returns from Croatia; Opts for comfy outfit as he gets clicked at the airport; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and talented actors in the film industry in recent times. He made his debut in the highly-acclaimed 2015 film Masaan, and ever since then, he has not looked back. In the last few years of his career, Vicky has showcased his acting prowess and impressed the audience and critics several times with his performances in films like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and Sardar Udham. To note, the actor recently went to Croatia to shoot a romantic song with Tripti Dimri for director Anand Tiwari's next film.

Just a while back, Vicky came back to the bay after finishing the schedule. He got spotted at the Mumbai airport. For his look, he chose comfort over style as he donned a casual outfit in black colour. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, the actor also wore a mouth mask. However, he didn't stop by to pose for the cameras and went straight to his destination.

Check Vicky Kaushal's photos here:

To note, the song was choreographed by Farah Khan. Elaborating on the song shoot, the trade source had revealed to Pinkvilla, "Farah is known for her lavish and colourful songs. The makers too want the Vicky-Tripti track to be a memorable one, especially as the film sees Vicky in a softer, romantic role and is a departure from his usual intense parts." The Anand Tiwari directorial also stars Ammy Virk in a key role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari’s untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan & Tripti Dimri are all smiles in Croatia amid shooting of romantic song; PIC