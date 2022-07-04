Vicky Kaushal rocks a clean-shaven look as he gets clicked in the city, signs an autograph for a fan; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut in the highly-acclaimed 2015 film Masaan, and ever since then, there is no look back for him. In the last few years of his career, Vicky has showcased his acting mettle and impressed the audience and critics several times with his performances in films like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and Sardar Udham. Vicky enjoys a massive fan following and his fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actor was spotted in the city, looking all handsome and suave. Vicky rocked the clean-shaven look and also donned a black t-shirt with blue denim. He was kind enough to stop by to pose for the cameras as he acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi. The Uri actor also won hearts with a sweet gesture as he signed an autograph for a fan. Click to watch here.

Check Vicky Kaushal's photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari’s untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

