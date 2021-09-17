VIDEO: Newlyweds Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar follow COVID norms as they get papped in the city

Ever since her marriage to Aditya Dhar, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been glowing and how! Yami tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in early June this year, in an intimate ceremony in the actress’ hometown Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. She had taken to Instagram to share the wonderful news with the world, and ever since then fans have been swooning over the lovebirds. This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Yami and Aditya in the city and the newlywed couple looked cute as ever.

This afternoon, Yami and Aditya were spotted at the Khar locality of Mumbai as they stepped out of an Adidas store. The Vicky Donor actress was seen clad in a blue full-sleeved dress, which she teamed up with a pair of white heels. She kept her hair up in a messy bun and donned absolutely minimal makeup. Yami accessorized her look with a pair of black goggles and she carried a beige clutch in her hands as well. Coming to Aditya, he arrived in comfortable casuals for his day out in the city, Aditya was seen in a deep blue hoodie and white shorts that he paired with white sneakers.

Both husband and wife obliged the paparazzi with pictures before they made their way into the car. Moreover, they maintained COVID norms completely and did not take off their masks for photographs even after the paps requested them a couple of times.

Take a look at the video:

Take a look at Yami and Aditya’s pictures:

Talking about Yami’s acting front, the actress was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside , , and Jacqueline Fernandez. Last month, she wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming investigative drama Lost, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam says she's her 'own Godfather' on navigating Bollywood: You can't always understand this place