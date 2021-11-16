VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna opts for cool airport look; Paps call her 'Lily' & her reaction is unmissable

Rashmika Mandanna is quite popular among the paparazzi as they try to capture her whenever she steps out. Known for her down-to-earth and bubbly nature, she also greets them with the same spirit. Today, yet again, the actress was spotted at the airport and the paps had a cute way to greet her. Yes, it is indeed cute and Rashmika feels the same too.

Paps greeted Rashmika Mandanna to pose for cameras by calling her Lily, which is her character name from Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade. Her character and performance in the film was well acclaimed. When paps called her Lily, Rashmika gave a unmissable reaction as she said 'how cute'

The Pushpa actress opted for a cool airport look as she slipped into an oversized comfy sweatshirt and black shorts. She kept her hair into a messy bun and went for ankle-length boots, which are perfect for winter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Apart from sharing the screen space opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.