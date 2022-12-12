Vijay Deverakonda enjoys the 'beautiful weather' with his dad; Drops a PHOTO

South cinema’s star Vijay Deverakonda, who has now made a place in the Bollywood industry is quite a social media star as well and his fans are always eager to know what the actor is up to. Besides, sharing his work updates on social media, the actor also keeps his fans updated with his personal life. Recently, the actor shared a picture with his father where the father-son duo were seen enjoying their Sunday and having a good time. Vijay’s photo with dad

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay shared a picture with his father with a heartwarming caption. In the picture, Vijay was seen sitting in his comfy wear and having a pleasant time with his father. The actor hilariously mentioned that just like every Indian dad, his father is also taking the usual class. His caption read as, “Beautiful weather ❤️And Dad taking his usual class :).” As soon as he shared the picture, his fans were quick to react to it. In no time did they flood the comment section with heart emojis. Here’s the tweet

About Vijay’s work On the professional front, after Liger, Vijay will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Kushi, where he will be sharing the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During an interview with News18, the Arjun Reddy actor revealed that the film has been pushed to next year because of multiple reasons. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the track will reportedly share an unconventional love story. The movie will also feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles, along with the rest. The team has already concluded the Kashmir schedule of Kushi. Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda has also signed up to play the lead in Liger director Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming action entertainer titled Jana Gana Mana.

