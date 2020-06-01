Wajid Khan funeral: Sajid Khan arrives for brother's last rites; Aditya Pancholi joins to extend condolences

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away this morning due to kidney infection. Sajid Khan arrived to perform his brother Wajid Khan's last rites at his funeral while Aditya Pancholi joined him to extend condolences.

Wajid Khan of the musical duo Sajid-Wajid breathed his last today. The music director-composer who is most famous for his work in Bollywood films like Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger was suffering from a kidney infection and passed away this morning due to a complication. The 42-year-old was admitted to Surana Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai a couple of days ago where his condition deteriorated and he left for his heavenly abode.

The news of Wajid Khan's demise came in early this morning. The entire Bollywood industry is mourning its loss. Many actors including , , , and others expressed their grief over the music stalwart's untimely death. Sajid Khan arrived for Wajid Khan's funeral a while ago in order to perform the last rites of his brother while actor Aditya Pancholi joined him to extend condolences. Wajid Khan's funeral is taking place with limited crowd as the lockdown rules require people to maintain social distancing in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The cause of Wajid Khan's demise is said to be a severe infection in his kidneys as confirmed by music director Salim Merchant. However, some reports claim that the music composer was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Bollywood woke up to a sad morning today as the news of Wajid Khan's demise came in early in the morning. Wajid Khan is known for giving music in many 's blockbuster hits. He was also a mentor on singing reality shows "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.

