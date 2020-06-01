Wajid Khan's funeral: Musician's wife and kids bid an emotional adieu to him as they arrive for the last rites

Wajid Khan's wife and kids arrive at his funeral in Mumbai to perform his last rites.

The news of Wajid Khan's demise sent shockwaves throughout the film fraternity. After losing Irrfan Khan and in April, Bollywood is yet again mourning another loss as music director-composer Wajid Khan of the musical duo Sajid-Wajid passed away this morning. The music composer was suffering from a severe infection in the kidneys and had been hospitalised since a few days. He was admitted to Surana Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai where he breathed his last.

Brother Sajid Khan was the first one to arrive at Wajid Khan's funeral to perform his last rites while actor Aditya Pancholi was also seen there to comfort him. Wajid Khan's wife, Maryam Asif Siddiqui and his kids also arrived for his last rites and bid an emotional adieu to him. Wajid Khan had a kidney transplant a few days ago and was on the ventilator for the last four days. The news of the music stalwart's sudden demise came this morning and the funeral is being held with a limited number of people due to social distancing restrictions.

Wajid Khan made his debut in 's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya along with his brother Sajid Khan and since then he is known for giving multiple memorable tracks in the actor's films such as Dabangg, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger and others. Music director Salim Merchant confirmed that Wajid due to complications because of his kidney infection however some reports suggest that the composer had been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Also Read: Wajid Khan funeral: Sajid Khan arrives for brother's last rites; Aditya Pancholi joins to extend condolences

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×